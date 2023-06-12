PMC to construct 37 separate toilets for transgenders in Pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has now decided to make 37 toilets in 13 wards of the city for transgenders in a bid to advance social inclusion of the community. The civic body has already built one such toilet at the PMC building and now it plans to make separate public toilets for transgender across the city. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has now decided to make 37 toilets in 13 wards of the city for transgenders in a bid to advance social inclusion of the community. (HT PHOTO)

According to officials, eight such public toilets will be built in Ahmednagar road-Wadgaonsheri ward office, six in Kondhwa-Yewalewadi ward office, four toilets in three ward offices—Dhole Patil Road, Wanowrie-Ramwadi and Dhankwadi-Sahkarnagar ward office, two toilets in three ward offices of Aundh-Baner, Kasba-Vishrambaug Wada and Warje-Karvenagar ward office., and one each in four ward offices—Shivaji Nagar-Ghole Road, Kothrud-Bavdhan, Sinhgad Road, Hadapsar-Mundwa and Bhawani Peth ward office.

Asha Raut, deputy commissioner, PMC solid waste management department said, “We have asked the ward offices in the city to provide information where the facility can be created for the toilets. Currently, in some ward offices, a few existing toilets have separate entry and exit for transgender individuals. Some of these toilets will be new and some will be constructed by extending the existing facilities.”

Chandni Gore, founder of Nirbhaya Sansta, an organisation that works for the rights of transgenders said, “Transgender individuals often feel unwelcome in public washrooms; this move will definitely boost the confidence. The PMC should make sure that the toilets are regularly maintained, clean and safe.”