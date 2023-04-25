PMC puts BBPP road plan on hold?

Pune: Following strong public opposition, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to put the proposed Balbharati Paud Phata (BBPP) Link Road project on hold.

Except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), all political parties have extended support to citizens opposing the planned road. The protestors also organised a big rally in the city to save Vetal Tekdi. The Balbharati Paud Phata road is passing through Vetal Tekdi connecting Senapati Bapat Road to Kothrud area.

The municipal administration plans to wait and watch instead of going ahead with the plan.

PMC officials on condition of anonymity said, “The civic body plans to wait for public representatives who will get elected as corporators to take the final decision.”

They reported that Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil has also not given a clear message to the administration to float tender or scrap the proposal. “Nationalist Congress Party leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule has called a meeting with municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and citizens regarding the plan. The outcome of the meeting will throw more light on the road plan,” a civic official said.

