Pune civic body to take action against hilltop encroachments

After District Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil instructed the administration, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to serve notices to unauthorised constructions on the Biodiversity Plan (BDP) reserved area, hilltop and hill slopes area in the city.

City-based environmentalists addressed the issue of encroachments on hilltops against the backdrop of the Balbharati-Paud connection route. Last Monday, District Guardian Minister Patil stated that unauthorised construction is the responsibility of all ward officers, and they are responsible for stopping illegal development in certain locations.

On Monday, while speaking to reporters, Pune Municipal Commissioner and administrator Vikram Kumar said, “We have decided to identify the unauthorised constructions and accordingly, we will serve notices to them and take action.”

Areas like Katraj (new limit), Ambegaon Budruk and Khurd, Yewalewadi, Dhayri, Hingne Khurd, Vadgaon Budruk and Khurd, Baner, Balewadi, Bavdhan, Kothrud, Warje Dhankawadi, (old limit), Katraj (old limit), Bibvewadi, Kondhwa, Khurd (old limit), Hadapsar, (old limit) have witnessed mushrooming illegal construction activity in the past few years.

Even though it served notices, the administration had thus far turned a blind eye to these structures.

In reaction to the unlawful buildings on several hills in the city, NCP Rajya Sabha Member Vandana Chavan stated, “From my experience, the current Municipal Commissioner responds and takes action whenever I approach him. However, it is not always easy for individuals to keep an eye on unauthorised construction on hilltops and slopes.

There is a law that holds a beat officer accountable for encroaching on their jurisdiction. There is a provision for jail as well as a substantial fine. The PMC administration has not taken a single action to date. Furthermore, the state government has enacted legislation to use satellite imagery to combat encroachment on mountainous terrain. However, nothing is happening. She stated that the administration lacks the willpower to prevent encroachment on the hilltop and hill slopes.

PMC issued over 200 notifications for unauthorised development in the BDP area in 2021. Aside from that, the civic body had cleared about one lakh square feet of land, which comprised sheds and an RCC structure. PMC has also filed police complaints in several situations.

The city is surrounded by a range of hills like Dive Katraj Ghat, Panchgaon, Fergusson Parvati Hanuman Hill, Chatushrungi Hill and Vetal Hill. The areas were already covered with slums and unauthorised construction on these areas.

The goal of reserving the BDP was to preserve the hill slope and hilltop in order to keep the city green. However, illegal buildings began to appear in these locations over a period of time.