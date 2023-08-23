PMC to set up 75-bed multi-specialty hospital at Mohammadwadi

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will set up a 75-bed multi-specialty hospital at Mohammadwadi on build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis and tenders for the same were floated on August 21, said officials.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will set up a 75-bed multi-specialty hospital at Mohammadwadi (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The civic body has reserved a 16,000 sq feet plot for the construction of the hospital, which will be given to the private player.

Earlier, there was a controversy over PMC’s decision to act as a guarantor for the contractor’s loan for a similar 350-bed hospital in Warje. However, this time the civic body has clarified that in the project it will not take any loan guarantee.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer of PMC, said the tender was floated two days back and will be given to the contractor who will give us maximum number of beds for the treatment of patients as per Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rate.

“These beds will be excluding the 10% reserved beds which will be charged as per CGHS rate. Along with this, the contractor will pay the ready current reckoner rate of the land to PMC. Every year the contractor has to pay a 3% hike on the ready reckoner rate, which was during the time of the agreement,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per PMC officials, the civic body will only provide the land to the contractor. The contractor will operate the hospital for a period of 30 years as per the tender.

The private player running the hospital has to reserve 10% of the beds reserved for free patients referred by PMC and an additional 10% reserved beds for treatment of patients as per the CGHS rate.

Dr Wavare, informed the project cost is around ₹10 crores and from building, operation to payment of the staff will be done by the contractor.

“There will be no financial assistance or loan guarantee from PMC. Someone who will reserve between 20 to 40 per cent of beds for treatment as per CGHS rates will be considered for the project. The decision has been taken due lack of staff and doctors,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}