PMC warns Maha-Metro to complete footpath work before monsoon

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has flung into pre-monsoon repair work of the drain lines, stormwater lines and nullah cleaning. The civic body has warned the Maha-Metro to complete work of footpaths to avoid water logging during monsoon. The PMC will impose a fine if the work is not done.

Footpath repair work underway at Bund Garden road on Saturday. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

In some parts of the city, the Maha-Metro work have covered stormwater lines and would need to be reconnected to the main line.

Last year, the quality of roads on the Vanaz-Ramwadi Metro railway route had been hampered due to the ongoing Metro work. The underground channels such as stormwater drains and drainage lines were damaged at many places. This caused waterlogging in Yerawada, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune railway station, RTO, Deccan Gymkhana, Karve Road and Nalstop Chowk.

PMC had alleged that the waterlogging issue during rains on this route was due to metro work. Maha-Metro had denied the allegation and inturn blamed the civic body.

The PMC has now given instructions to Maha-Metro officials to complete work before monsoon. Currently, work is underway at Ramwadi, Bund Garden, Yerawada, PMC, Civil court, and near Ruby Hall Clinic. If work is incomplete, residents around these areas will face problems during monsoon.

Sahebrao Dandge, superintendent engineer of PMC road department said, “Taking lessons from last year, we have now warned the Maha-Metro officials to complete all roadside work to avoid waterlogging and traffic congestion.”

Maha-Metro is however confident of completing all the work. “There is not much road related work pending from Maha-Metro side. We have already completed rainwater harvesting work under the pillars and work on footpath will be completed soon. Work is underway at several metro stations and that too will be completed before monsoon.” said Hemant Sonawane, Maha-Metro public relation officer

A senior Maha-Metro official requesting anonymity said, “There are over 2,000 km road in PMC area and we are working only on a 22 km stretch. There are no issues in the PCMC to Civil court stretch. Currently work is underway and very few barricades are placed in the PMCs elevated metro stretch. It is unfair to hold the Maha-Metro responsible for waterlogging and traffic congestion.”

Bapu Veer a resident of Ramwadi said, “Last year, we faced major waterlooging and traffic issues at Bund Garden and Yerawada. Usually there is a waterlogging issue, however, it intensified due to metro work. Metro work should be completed soon.”