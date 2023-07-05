Aspirants for civic body polls confused

Pune: With the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led Ajit Pawar joining the Maharashtra Government, the seat sharing and ward structure scenario for municipal polls has taken a new turn.

With the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joining the Maharashtra Government, aspirants for civic body polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are confused. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations, it was a clear fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NCP in the past. Now, the latest political alliance has left many wondering as to who will get the tickets for civic polls.

Senior BJP leader Ujwal Keskar said, “The latest developments have left the municipal elections an interesting political fight to watch for.”

NCP leaders said on anonymity, “Now all prospective candidates are confused about ward structures, seat sharing and dates for municipal polls.”

