Pune NCP deputy president booked for abusing, molesting woman

Pune Police on Sunday booked city deputy president of the National Congress Party (NCP) under charges of molestation and abusing an advocate woman.

A complaint regarding the same has been lodged by a 25-year-old advocate woman at Chatushrungi police station.

According to police, political leader, his wife and four others including a woman have been booked under sections 354, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the complaint filed by the woman, on February 13 she was on her way towards Poona Hospital. At around 8:40pm over honking issue the accused abused and molested her.

The complainant said that when she tried to resist, the accused’s wife physically assaulted the complainant. Others present with the accused also abused the complainant.

Officials from the Chatushrungi police station said, as per the complaint filed by the victim, we have registered a case.