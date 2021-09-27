Pune on orange alert

Pune: With strong westerly winds in Maharashtra, around seven districts are on red alert where extremely heavy rainfall is likely on Tuesday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Officials noted that an orange alert was issued for Pune district for September 28 as an intense spell of rainfall is likely.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that the westerly winds in the state are getting stronger bringing good rainfall in the region.

“For Pune city, very heavy rainfall is forecasted for ghat areas around Pune. Pune city is likely to witness intense spell of rainfall till September 28. From September 29, light rainfall is likely in the city till October 2,” said Kashyapi.

On Monday, Pune city reported just 0.2 mm rainfall in Shivajinagar and 2 mm rainfall in Lohegaon.

Cyclonic storm Gulab which originated in the Bay of Bengal is weakening and it is moving forward weakening further till September 28. IMD officials said that it is likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken into a well-marked low pressure area till September 28.

“The system is likely to emerge into northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Gujarat coast around September 30 evening and there is likelihood for the system to further intensify over northeast Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours,” said IMD Officials.

While speaking about the state, Kashyapi said that westerly winds are getting stronger and the results will give widespread rainfall.

“Till September 28, moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms and lightning are likely in many parts of the state,” said Kashyapi.

He said that Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Nashik, Dhule and Jalgaon are on red alert for September 28.

“In central Maharashtra, till September 28, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecasted. For September 29, heavy rainfall is likely along with moderately strong wind along with thunderstorms and lightning. Marathwada may also witness similar weather patterns till September 28,” he said.

As monsoon is very active in its last leg, Maharashtra is at 15 per cent excess rainfall as compared to the normal.