Stormwater lines damaged by Metro work need 7 cr restoration

PUNE

In its efforts to prevent water logging, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out various pre-monsoon works like cleaning drains and cleaning rainwater lines. However, the civic body will have to shell out an additional ₹7 crore to repair the damaged stormwater line between the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and Bund Garden. As per the information, the damage to the rainwater line was caused during ongoing work by Maharashtra Metro Railway Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro). The 1.5-kilometre-long stretch between RTO and Bund Garden is located on the Vanaz-Ramwadi Metro route.

According to Shreedhar Yeolekar, executive engineer of the Drainage Department, the PMC will need to replace the damaged stormwater lines on both sides of the road.

He further stated that following the municipal commissioner’s instructions, PMC will initially spend the funds to rebuild or repair the drainage system, which will later be claimed from Maha-Metro.

The PMC drainage department restored stormwater drains damaged by Maha-Metro in May at Balgandharva Rangmandir, Sambhaji Udyan, and Deccan Gymkhana.

The PMC noticed last year that a pier constructed in the middle of a box culvert was preventing rainwater from entering the drainage system, resulting in water logging during the monsoon season.

The civic body had requested that the pier be relocated, but Maha-Metro blamed the PMC for the substandard stormwater system.

According to PMC officials, several underground channels, such as storm water drains and drainage lines, were damaged in multiple locations last year, leading to water logging issues in areas like Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune Railway Station, RTO, and Deccan Gymkhana. PMC alleged that these problems were a result of ongoing metro construction work.

Hemant Sonawane, the Public Relations Officer of Maha-Metro, denied all allegations and clarified that stormwater drains are placed at the side of the road while metro work is conducted in the middle. He also mentioned that old stormwater drains were replaced and installed new at metro stations before starting the construction work for staircases at all metro stations.