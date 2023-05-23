State home dept to set up seven new police stations in Pune

To maintain the law-and-order situation in an ever-growing city, the Pune police administration submitted a proposal to the State Home Ministry, requesting the establishment of at least seven new police stations within city limits.

(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The administration claimed that rigorous follow-ups have been taken with the home department seeking an early sanction to the proposal. State home department officials confided that the government is actively scouting for land parcels, and manpower and are preparing for the provision of the latest equipment and infrastructure for the new police stations which are to be set up before August 15 this year.

Reacting to the development, Sandeep Karnik, Joint Commissioner (Law and Order), said, “A proposal for the establishment of seven new police stations has been sent to the government and regular follow-up is being taken by the city police.”

Last October, during a public function, district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil stated that the city police will soon receive 800 extra employees and seven new police stations, namely Wagholi, Kharadi, Kale Padal, Phursungi, Ambegaon, Nanded City, and Baner.

As per numbers, the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station serves a population of around 5 lakh people and as per the proposal, Ambegaon Police Station will be built to cater to the increasing population in that area.

Similarly, Hadapsar Police Station jurisdiction houses over five-lakh-population. The police station currently supervises Hadapsar Police Chowki, Magarpatta Police Chowki, Tukai Nagar Police Chowki, Fursungi Police Chowki, and Manjri Police Chowki.

As per police records, Chatuhshringi Police Station serves around 6 lakh people and collaborates with Pandav Nagar Police Chowki, Janwadi Police Chowki, Poona Gate Police Chowki, Pashan Police Chowki, and Aundh Police Chowki.

According to police sources, the proposed new police stations will enable cops to keep a check on law and order and other crimes in a more effective way.

