Pune police arrest 24-year-old with opium worth 60 lakh

The Pune city police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly carrying 3.29 kg of opium worth ₹60 lakh, said police officials. The accused has been identified as Mohanlal Megaram Bishnoi, a native of Barmer district, Rajasthan. Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell strategically laid a trap and successfully nabbed the suspect. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Bishnoi was taken into custody by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) on Friday night near Hadapsar’s Ganga Nagar Road.

An official press release issued on Saturday stated that an FIR has been lodged against Bishnoi under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Hadapsar police station. The police are conducting a thorough investigation to unravel any potential connections or networks involved in the illicit drug trade.