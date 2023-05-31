Man arrested for carrying drugs worth 36 lakh

Pune: The anti-narcotics cell of the Pune police on a tip-off rounded up a man allegedly selling drugs and seized contraband substances, including Mephedrone (MD), other banned substances and cash totally worth ₹36,46,200, and three mobile phones and a car. The peddler, identified as Jitendra Satishkumar Duwa (40) from Dreams Nivara Society in Uruli Kanchan and hailing from Delhi, was nabbed from the Loni Kalbhor police station area. A patrol team comprising inspector Vishal Shinde and constable Yogesh Mohite had received the tip-off about sale of illicit substances near a bus stop located adjacent to Prayagdham Trust Charitable Hospital in Uruli Kanchan. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

He has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985.

The seized drugs include 20.670 gm white crystal MD and 80.340 gm brown crystal MD, and two electronic weighing machines.

