Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune police arrest externed criminal for dacoity

Pune police arrest externed criminal for dacoity

pune news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 12:16 AM IST

The Pune police on Sunday arrested externed criminal Suresh alias Balli Waje for attacking a 27-year-old man and robbing him of ₹10,000 in Kothrud

The Pune police on Sunday arrested externed criminal Suresh alias Balli Waje for attacking a 27-year-old man and robbing him of 10,000 in Kothrud. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

The Pune police on Sunday arrested externed criminal Suresh alias Balli Waje for attacking a 27-year-old man and robbing him of 10,000 in Kothrud.

According to the complaint filed by Akshay Sathe, Waje and his four associates approached the complainant and asked for money when the latter was in front of Bhavani Mata Pratishtan Mandal Hanumannagar in Kothrud and watching Navratri programme around 11:30 pm on Saturday.

On refusal, the accused physically assaulted Sathe. When passers-by tried to intervene, Waje threatened people with a sickle and stole 10,000 from the complainant’s pocket.

Police sub-inspector PV Kulkarni said, “Waje and his associates are history sheeters and externed from the area. They rob people when they run out of money. We have arrested Waje, his associate and search is on to nab the other accused.”

According to the police, the attack is a fallout of rivalry between Sathe and Waje. Kothrud police have registered a case under Section 395 (punishment for dacoity) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), and other sections of Arms Act. ASI Tanaji Padhare is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP