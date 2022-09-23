Pune police arrest foreign national with Mephedrone worth 7.19 lakh

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 23, 2022 11:53 PM IST

The anti-narcotics cell of Pune police arrested a foreign national for selling 51 gms of the banned Mephedrone drug worth 7.19 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

The anti-narcotics cell of Pune police arrested a foreign national for selling 51 gms of the banned Mephedrone drug worth 7.19 lakh.

A team of anti-narcotics cell officials under the guidance of police inspector Sunil Thopte received a tip-off that the accused, identified as Eric Cyril Chendu (22), will be arriving in Wanowrie. Acting on that information, the officials nabbed him.

A FIR under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was lodged against the accused.

PI Thopte, the investigative officer in the case said that the accused was involved in peddling drugs and the source of the banned drug was being investigated. Recently, a number of foreign nationals staying in Wanowrie, Kondhwa, Handewadi, Undri have been investigated on charges of running drug rackets in the area.

