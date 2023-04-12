Four arrested for stealing, sharing firm’s vital info with competitors

Pune:

The victim had fired the accused from his company earlier, and to settle a score with him, they shared the company’s vital information with competitors, police said, (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested four employees of a manufacturing unit that supplies high-end technology systems and solutions to defence and security forces for allegedly sharing vital information about their company with their competitors.

The incident occurred in 2017, and a case was filed at the Sangvi police station on Monday.

Ravindra Jadhav of Pimple Gurav, Abhishek Joshi of Sambhaji Nagar, Jayant Trehan of Chandigarh, and Indrajeet Singh of Chandigarh have been identified as the accused.

According to the complaint filed by Mukesh Sharma, he operates a manufacturing unit in New Sangvi. According to him, the accused worked in his company and together to tarnish the company’s image, created defects in the company’s product that were meant to demonstrate to the client, resulting in a ₹1.5 crore loss for the company.

According to Sharma’s complaint, the accused Singh stole vital company information from the company’s head office in Sangvi and shared it with competitors, causing the company to suffer significant losses during the tendering process.

Sharma claimed that the accused mentally harassed him and caused him a large financial loss. The incident has raised concerns about intellectual property theft and corporate espionage.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the accused had been sending confidential information to rival companies, including trade secrets, product designs and customer data.

“The victim had fired the accused from his company earlier, and to settle a score with him, they shared the company’s vital information with competitors,” said Sunil Tambe, police inspector (crime).

Tambe went on to say that there are currently two accused, Jadhav and Joshi and that an investigation is ongoing.

A case has been registered at Sangvi police station under Information Technology Act sections 420,406, 427,381, 120 (B) and 66.