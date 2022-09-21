Pune police arrest man involved in over 100 interstate theft cases

The Pune police on Wednesday arrested Lokesh Raosaheb Sutar (28), a notorious criminal involved in more than 100 interstate theft cases across Karnataka and Maharashtra from his residence in Sangli, said officials.

A team led by Namdev Chavan, additional commissioner of police; Namrata Patil deputy commissioner of police and team members Vilas Sonde, senior police inspector; Anita Hiwarkar, police inspector (crime); Pravin Kalokhe assistant police inspector and other officials nabbed Sutar after following his trail for the past one week.

According to police, Sutar was involved in more than 100 robbery cases registered at various police stations in Maharashtra and Karnataka since 2017. It was very difficult to track Sutar as he did not use mobile phones or any gadgets.

Bibwewadi police station has two cases registered against Sutar.

Police recovered gold ornaments worth of ₹3 lakh (6 tola gold ornaments) and a car used for the crimes worth ₹10 lakh from him.

Senior police officials said that, after analysing CCTV footage of 90 cameras, police have confirmed that Sutar was involved in Bibwewadi robbery cases. Meanwhile police got information about Sutar visiting his house. Acting on the tip-off police teams laid a trap and arrested Sutar.

Pravin Kalokhe assistant police inspector at Bibwewadi police station, said, “After confirmation of his involvement we sent a team of officials to nab him. Police have recovered gold ornaments and car from him.”