Man poses as mathadi member to extort businessman, held

Pune: The anti-extortion squad 2 of the Pune city police arrested a 31-year-old for allegedly demanding money from a businessman by posing as a mathadi (headloader) worker.

The anti-extortion squad 2 of the Pune city police arrested a 31-year-old for allegedly demanding money from a businessman by posing as a mathadi worker. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the incident took place between August 30 and September 1 in Kalyaninagar. The accused, identified as Vicky Narayan Aurange of Yerawada, approached the businessman who was doing the interiors near Raheja Woods on the sixth floor of a building. Posing as a mathadi worker, the accused demanded ₹1.20 lakh from the complainant and issued death threat. As the accused created nuisance during the unloading of interior office material, the complainant approached the police station.

Acting on the complaint, the anti-extortion team caught the accused red-handed accepting ₹80,000 extortion money from the complainant.

Later, Yerawada police station filed a case against the accused under Sections 386, 387 and 504 of the IPC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON