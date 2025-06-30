Pune police arrest suspect from Rajasthan in robbery case

Pune police arrested a suspect from Rajasthan who was involved in the theft of 740 grams of gold (valued at ₹18.66 lakh) on the railway station premises on June 11. Police have arrested an employee of the logistics company, Dharmesh Rebari, who executed this robbery along with two others. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Rupsingh Gulbasingh Rawat. The arrest was made on Friday, and after getting a transit remand, the accused was brought to Pune on Sunday.

According to police, the gold had been collected by a logistics company, which was responsible for transporting it from local jewellery shops to Mumbai for processing into jewellery. The company was also tasked with delivering the gold to the respective jewellers.

Police revealed that the accused had meticulously planned the robbery, timing it when the quantity of gold was particularly high.

API Amol Rasal said, “The accused initially claimed that he was threatened at gunpoint by unidentified individuals, who stole the gold jewellery. However, after a technical analysis, we discovered that employees of the logistics company were involved in the theft. Based on this, we arrested Rawat, and the search for one more suspect is ongoing.’’

Police said they have recovered 249 grams of stolen gold jewellery from the accused Rawat, and further investigation is going on.