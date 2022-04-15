Pune Police arrest three for abduction of woman

Pune police have arrested a man and his two associates for allegedly abducting his wife as he suspected her character and wanted to murder her. Based on a complaint by the 26-year-old woman, Chandan nagar police station has arrested her husband identified as Amol Devrao Khose (24), a native of Partur in Jalna, and Mahadev Nivruti Khanapure (22) and Dnyaneshwar Baban Panjge, also from Partur.

According to the FIR, the couple was in a live-in relationship before marriage. Later, the duo used to have frequent fights as Amol suspected his wife’s character, forcing the latter to live separately.

Around 10 am on Wednesday, the accused forcefully put his wife in a car near a housing society in Kharadi when the woman was at her house. She raised an alarm and threw her phone during the melee. A passer-by informed the police control room.

The investigation team rushed to the spot and scanned CCTV camera footage and carried out technical analysis of phone call records. The team learnt that the accused were in Phaltan and a team nabbed the three accused.

The arrests were made under the guidance of deputy commissioner of police (zone 4) Rohidas Pawar, ACP Kishore Jadhav and senior inspector Sunil Jadhav. The team included Sachin Kute, Bunty Saswadkar, Sandeep Yelle, Ganesh Handagar and Subhash Awhad. Jadhav said, “The accused confessed to the abduction and are in police custody.”

