Accused trio changed home location after July 3 NIA raid: Probe

Pune: The three persons on the list of National Investigation Agency (NIA), including the two arrested by the Pune police on July 18, had changed their residential address to evade police net following the search operation by the central agency in Kondhwa on July 3, said an officer who is part of the investigation team on condition of anonymity.

After preliminary investigation, the Pune city police handed over the case to ATS on Saturday.

The NIA on July 3 had arrested Zubair Noor Mohammed Shaikh alias Abu Nusaiba from Kondhwa for allegedly promoting terrorist activities at the behest of global terrorist outfit Islamic State (IS).

On July 18, the Kothrud police arrested Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki, hailing from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh (MP), during night patrolling. The third suspect, identified as Mohammed Shahnawaz Shafiurrehman Alam, managed to give the police the slip when the trio were brought to their Kondhwa flat for address verification in the bike theft case.

The city police said that after the NIA search operation on July 3, the duo arrested accused, and their accomplice, who were staying at Chetana Housing Society in Kondhwa came in contact with a person named Idris who helped them shift base to Mithanagar area in the locality.

Later, it was found that the Mithanagar flat owner did not carry out police verification of the three tenants, who were allegedly linked to ISIS inspired organisation Sufa and under the radar of NIA for their involvement in allegedly hatching a bomb blast conspiracy in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

After preliminary investigation, the Pune city police handed over the case to ATS on Saturday.

The officials said that the joint operation was carried by Pune city Police, Maharashtra ATS and its Madhya Pradesh counterpart and NIA.