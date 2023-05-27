Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Two, including minor, held in murder case

Two, including minor, held in murder case

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 27, 2023 12:34 AM IST

Pune police crime branch division on Thursday arrested two persons, including a minor, in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man in Chikhali on May 22

Pune: The Pune police crime branch division on Thursday arrested two persons, including a minor, in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man in Chikhali on May 22. The main accused has been identified as Saurabh alias Sonya Pansare of Khed taluka. The minor has been sent to observation home.

Pune police crime branch division on Thursday arrested two persons, including a minor, in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man in Chikhali on May 22. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, the duo shot dead Krushna alias Sonya Haribhau Tapkir of Mahadevnagar in Chikhali around 1:30 pm. The crime branch sleuths apprehended the accused from Jawli village in Satara district and seized a two-wheeler from their possession.

Police officials said that the friendship between Pansare and Tapkir turned sour after a dispute during a dandiya celebration at Patilnagar in Chikhali last year. Holding a grudge over Tapkir’s popularity in the area, the accused carried out the crime.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
murder accused pune police
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP