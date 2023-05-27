Two, including minor, held in murder case

Pune: The Pune police crime branch division on Thursday arrested two persons, including a minor, in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man in Chikhali on May 22. The main accused has been identified as Saurabh alias Sonya Pansare of Khed taluka. The minor has been sent to observation home.

According to the police, the duo shot dead Krushna alias Sonya Haribhau Tapkir of Mahadevnagar in Chikhali around 1:30 pm. The crime branch sleuths apprehended the accused from Jawli village in Satara district and seized a two-wheeler from their possession.

Police officials said that the friendship between Pansare and Tapkir turned sour after a dispute during a dandiya celebration at Patilnagar in Chikhali last year. Holding a grudge over Tapkir’s popularity in the area, the accused carried out the crime.

