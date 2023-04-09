Credit society director murdered by cousin over business rivalry

The Pune rural police have arrested two people, including a distant relative for the murder of Kishor Kondibhau Tambe, director of Vividh Karyakari Credit Society in Junnar taluka of Pune district.

The accused have been identified as Pandurang Jijabhau Tambe (39) and Mahesh Gorakhnath Kasal (30).

According to the police, Kishore Tambe, a farmer involved in the excavation and sale of murum, went missing on April 6 and his body was later found dumped in a well. He had informed his cousin Pandurang that he is visiting the farm. When he did not return, the family filed a missing complaint at Alephata police station.

The investigation team along with police dog Durga, traced Tambe’s scent to a location in Tambewadi, next to a canal and a well. However, before the search operations could commence, the local crime branch team received a tip-off from informants that Tambe’s distant relative, Pandurang, and his accomplice Kasal, were involved in the murder.

During interrogation, the accused confessed the crime, and told that they killed Tambe due to business rivalry in the murum excavation and sale business.

Police said that the accused had allegedly invited Tambe for a liquor party, and then killed him by hitting him on the head with an iron rod. They subsequently dumped his body in the well.

A case has been registered at Alephata police station under sections 302, 201 and 120B of the IPC.