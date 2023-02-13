Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune police arrest two members of Koyta gang in Hadapsar

Pune police arrest two members of Koyta gang in Hadapsar

Published on Feb 13, 2023 10:58 PM IST

The Hadapsar police arrested two members of Koyta gang, said officials on Monday

The Hadapsar police arrested two members of Koyta gang, said officials on Monday (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

The Hadapsar police arrested two members of Koyta gang, said officials on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Swapnil alias Bitya Sanjay Kuchekar (22) resident of Manjari and Pankaj Gorakh Waghmare (28) resident of Hadapsar.

According to officials, Kuchekar and Waghmare were accused of creating terror in Hadapsar area. They are also involved robbery and attempted murder case registered at Hadapsar police station on January 3.

Senior police officials from the Hadapsar police station said that under the leadership of senior police inspector Arvind Gokule, police had formed a team to nab them.

As per information received through an informer, police came to know that the accused were going to visit Pabal village in Shirur tehsil. According to which, police laid traps and arrested them from the farm.

Already three members of this gang were arrested by crime branch unit 6 of the Pune city police. All these accused are on record criminals and involved in many body offences reported at Hadapsar police station.

