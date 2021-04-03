Pune police book nine under MCOCA

PUNE The Pune police have booked gangster Shubham Kamthe of Hadapsar, along with eight other gang members under the provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The accused were booked after the orders for a complete crackdown on the crime syndicates by Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta.

The crackdown is a part of series of combative measures being undertaken by the city police after the arrest of gangsters Gajanan Marne, Balu Andekar and Nilesh Ghaywal.

According to the Hadapsar police, the arrested have been identified as Datta Bhimrao Bhandari (24), Saurabh Vitthal Gholap (22), Rutwik Vilas Chaudhary (21), Sahil Fakira Shaikh (21), Shubham Kailas Kamthe ( 26), Shubham Barkade and two more unidentified accused were involved in organised crime activities with the motive of spreading fear and terror in the area.

Additional CP (Crime) Ashok Morale, said: “We are taking strong action against organised criminal gangs members and our policy is of a complete crackdown on illegal activities and sending them behind the bars.”

Kamthe was involved in an attack on one of the rival gang members recently and a case has been lodged regarding the same at Hadapsar police station.

Kamthe and his gang were under surveillance ever since at least 150 of his supporters took out a rally after his release from Yerawada Central Prison after two years. The massive rally went through the city from the central prison to his residence in Loni Kalbhor. The local police swung into action and booked him along with others under various sections of the Disaster Management Act and in violation of Covid rules. The case was registered under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of common object), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 37 (1), (3)/135 of the Bombay Police Act.

After the arrest of Marne alias Maharaj, the city police have lodged as many as eight criminal cases against him. Earlier, there were 23 cases lodged against him at different police stations, the crime branch stated.

Pune rural police, meanwhile, have arrested gangster Nilesh Bansilal Ghaywal (44), from Sonegaon in Jamkhed tehsil of Ahmednagar district and lodged him in Yerawada prison for one year under the MPDA Act.

The Pune police arrested gangster Ghaywal and eight of his henchmen in connection with forcibly whisking away a four-wheeler for a rally.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 395,294 (b), 109, 506 (2), 504, Maharashtra Police Act 37(1) in a separate FIR lodged at Kothrud Police Station. Besides, the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked against Ghaywal and he was arrested on March 9.