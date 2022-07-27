Pune police bust ‘Chuha Gang’, arrest five

PUNE: The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have busted ‘Chuha Gang’ by arresting its main facilitator Tausif alias Chuha Jamir Sayyad and four accomplices from Katraj on Sunday.

According to the police, the ‘Chuha Gang’ has gained notoriety for spreading terror in Katraj and adjoining areas and are involved in criminal activities like attempt to murder, extortion, assault.

The other accused are identified as Azharuddin Dilawar Sheikh, Ishan Nisar Sheikh, Ganesh Vijay Bhandalkar and Kaif Arif Sheikh. The police have seized two knives, chilli powder, iron rod, mobile phone from them as they were planning a robbery.

“Acting on a tip-off that the ‘Chuha Gang’ members are likely to gather in Katraj area before planning a robbery, we laid a trap and arrested them,’’ said a Bharati Vidyapeeth police station official.