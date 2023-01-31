Pune police bust gang of chain snatchers

Pune Police on Tuesday arrested two members of a chain-snatching gang who were involved in at least ten chain-snatching cases across Pune city.

Sinhagad road police station identified the accused as Dyaneshwar alias Mauli Chavan 20, and Raju Dengale 19.

According to police, on January 23, cops Rahul Olekar and Amol Patil received information that the accused in chain snatching cases reported at Sinhagad Road police station were in the Sun City Road area. Acting on the information immediately, assistant police inspector Sachin Nikam assembled a team and raided the area.

When the police arrested the duo, they were not in the mood to cooperate, but during further interrogation, they admitted to their involvement in several chain-snatching incidents.

Nikam said, “During interrogation, they confessed their involvement in at least ten chain snatching cases reported at various police stations including Sinhagad Road police station, Bharti Vidyapeeth Police station, Samarth police station, Kondhwa police station, and Hadapsar police station.’’

According to police, five chain snatching cases have been reported against them at Sinhagad Road police station, two at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police station, and one each at Samarth police station, Kondhwa police station, and Hadapsar police station.