Home / Cities / Pune News / Prostitution den busted in Pune

Prostitution den busted in Pune

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 23, 2023 11:06 PM IST

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Pimpri-Chinchwad police busted a prostitution racket operating under the guise of a massage centre in Pune’s Hinjewadi

Pune: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police busted a prostitution racket operating under the guise of a massage centre in Hinjewadi. Two women who were victims of the illegal activity were rescued during the operation. The massage centre owner has also been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have identified the accused as Rahul Kangane (28), who hails from Latur district. The FIR states that he was found to be running the illicit prostitution den under the name of Luminous SPA located on the second floor of Suratwala Mark Plaza in Hinjewadi.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Pimpri-Chinchwad police busted a prostitution racket operating under the guise of a massage centre in Pune’s Hinjewadi. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Pimpri-Chinchwad police busted a prostitution racket operating under the guise of a massage centre in Pune’s Hinjewadi. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

When the police received the information, they dispatched an undercover officer to verify the claims. Following confirmation, a well-planned action was carried out on Thursday, resulting in a raid on the prostitution establishment. Two women who had been sexually exploited were rescued during the raid.

The accused has been charged under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act 1956, and Section 370 (3) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune hinjewadi prostitution racket + 1 more
pune hinjewadi prostitution racket
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out