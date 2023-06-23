Prostitution den busted in Pune

Pune: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police busted a prostitution racket operating under the guise of a massage centre in Hinjewadi. Two women who were victims of the illegal activity were rescued during the operation. The massage centre owner has also been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have identified the accused as Rahul Kangane (28), who hails from Latur district. The FIR states that he was found to be running the illicit prostitution den under the name of Luminous SPA located on the second floor of Suratwala Mark Plaza in Hinjewadi. The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Pimpri-Chinchwad police busted a prostitution racket operating under the guise of a massage centre in Pune’s Hinjewadi. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

When the police received the information, they dispatched an undercover officer to verify the claims. Following confirmation, a well-planned action was carried out on Thursday, resulting in a raid on the prostitution establishment. Two women who had been sexually exploited were rescued during the raid.

The accused has been charged under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act 1956, and Section 370 (3) of the Indian Penal Code.