Pune police chief orders inquiry into scrap trader assault case involving IRS officer

Pune: Family members, relatives and scrap association members staged a protest at Bundgarden police station on Saturday demanding an FIR against a top-ranking Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer posted at Pune GST commissionerate for physically assaulting a scrap businessman over GST penalty issues.

The protestors alleged that despite being physically assaulted on the third floor of the GST commissionerate with plastic pipes which led to severe body injuries, the Bundgarden police have not acted against the official.

The association has also written to the offices of chief minister and deputy chief minister seeking intervention in the case. The family members also took to social media citing the incident.

The victim, identified as Arjunsingh Balsingh Rajput, in his complaint to Pune police commissioner stated that he had received a call from GST officer, Pune unit, to attend an inquiry on September 8 wherein three GST officials forced him to accept GST liability which he denied. He was again called on September 14 wherein a senior IRS officer physically assaulted him with plastic pipes on his back and face.

“I went to Bundgarden police station the same day where a police official told him to go to Sassoon General Hospital and obtain a medical certificate. The next day I gave a complaint and medical certificate, but no FIR has been lodged,” he stated.

Suresh Rajput said, “My elder brother was called by a senior intelligence officer and later called by the deputy director who slapped and assaulted him with plastic pipes. From morning till evening, he was confined to the office. My brother was forced to accept unjustified liability which he rejected. He told my brother that he is an IRS officer and above the law. We have requested the police to gather evidences like CCTV and entry register details.”

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “We are inquiring the case.”