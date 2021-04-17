Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune police: Citizen movement higher on third weekend lockdown
pune news

Pune police: Citizen movement higher on third weekend lockdown

PUNE: The movement of citizens on the third weekend lockdown was significantly more than the last two weekends, according to Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of Pune city police
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 09:43 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: The movement of citizens on the third weekend lockdown was significantly more than the last two weekends, according to Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of Pune city police.

“We have felt the effect of this lockdown but in comparison to the last two weekends, the number of people moving out without a valid reason was higher this weekend compared to the past two weekends. Please co-operate with the police, they are putting their lives on the line at 96 check posts and patrolling various spots. They can ask you for identification and reason at any point,” said Shisve in a statement.

These restrictions were brought in place in light of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the city in the first week of April. Only milk shops are allowed to function in the morning and medical organisations like medical shops, laboratories are allowed to function on the weekends. Grocery shops are supposed to be shut while citizens are not allowed to move around without a valid reason.

Aside from lockdown violations, so far, the police have also collected 14,10,34,900 in fine from 2,90,027 violators who failed to wear masks in public places.

Shisve has warned of police action, including confiscating vehicles and penal action, to violators who can spread the infection.

He urged citizens to show the same spirit that was shown by the citizens during the Ganesh festival, December 2020 lockdown, and the past two weekends, in the coming days.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Two booked for abetment to suicide of city-based jeweller

12,825 new Covid cases, 30 deaths reported in Pune dist; vaccine shortage hampers inoculation drive

Two arrested for forging RT-PCR reports in Pune

Two held for kidnapping, extortion
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP