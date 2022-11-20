Pune police deport 8 foreigners for illegal stay this year

According to the data provided by Pune city police, in the last four years, 78 foreign nationals have been deported for illegal stay in the city. The officials stated, that some of them engaged in various unauthorised activities.

According to the Special Branch (SB), in the last four years, 28 Nigerian nationals, 21 Uganda nationals, six from Thailand and five from Bangladesh were deported.

The data further states that 42 foreign nationals were deported in 2019, 25 in 2020, three in 2021 and eight in 2022.

“They were deported from Pune for either overstaying or illegally staying in the city and failed to produce necessary documents,’ said officers from the Special Branch.

Recently, an Irani national was arrested by the police for extorting ₹40 lakh from a businessman. According to officials, he was illegally residing in Pune. Considering this, the Pune police have now launched a campaign to deport illegal foreigners

According to police, the Irani national, identified as Farzad Mohamad Riza Fakhabadi (31), a resident of Kondhwa is a member of an Irani Group, and had a business visa. Last month he was booked for under charges of extortion.

Deputy Commissioner of police (DCP - special branch) R Raja said, “In the last four years around 78 foreign nationals were deported as they were overstaying. Hence, this year we have launched a special campaign to identify such foreign nationals who are illegally or overstaying in the city and will deport them to their respective country.’’

Raja further told that with the increase in the number of foreign nationals in Pune, Nigerian nationals violating the conditions determined by visa have increased.

Raja state that as per the campaign, the police have identified 50 foreign nationals who are living in the city even after their visa has expired. Some of these nationals, are involved in serious crimes like drugs.

Foreigners visiting India on long term, for a period more than 180 days, under student, employment, research, business, and medical visa categories will have to register themselves with the concerned Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) within 14 days of their arrival. However, Pakistani nationals (other than those on medical visa and those exempted from police reporting) are required to register with the FRRO within 24 hours of their arrival, and Pakistani nationals with medical visa are required to register within seven days of their arrival, a senior officer from the Pune SB stated.

