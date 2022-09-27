Pune police detain six persons over links with PFI

The Kondhwa police detained six members linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political wing Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) early Tuesday morning.

The prevention action under Criminal Procedure Code Section 151(3) has been taken in the backdrop of the recent crackdown on the PFI by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), senior police inspector Sardar Patil from Kondhwa police station said.

“We have detained six people linked to the PFI and SDPI from Kondhwa area in Pune city on Tuesday morning as part of maintenance of law and order here,” he said.

Those detained have been identified as Abdul Aziz Bansal, Maaz Faizan Shaikh, Kashif Nazeer Shaikh, Mohammad Kais Anwar Shaikh, Dilawar Kareem Sayyed and Ainul Rashid Momin. They will be produced before the appropriate court, said, officials.

The Bund Garden police had earlier detained 40 activists of PFI for staging a protest outside the district collectorate on September 24 a day after NIA-ED-ATS conducted raids and search operations at the PFI office and party leaders in connection with a case related to alleged terror funding and recruitment youth for carrying out subversive activities.

Abdul Qayyum (49), former vice-president of PFI, Pune district and Razi Ahmed Khan (45), a PFI office bearer, were arrested from Pune in the case.

(With Agency inputs)