Pune police detain two suspects in techie murder case

The Pune rural police team on Wednesday detained two suspects in connection with the Sourabh Nandlal Patil murder case, said officials.

According to the police, the decomposed body of the 23-year-old IT engineer was recovered from the forest area of Sandhbhorwadi on the Pune-Nashik highway on August 5.

Police formed three teams, two from Khed police station and one from local crime branch, to investigate the case.

“We have detained two suspects from Khed and they are brought to Pune for interrogation,” said an officer from Pune rural police.

Though police suspect that Patil was killed due to a “relationship” matter, officials said that the exact cause can be confirmed only after detailed interrogation of the suspects.

The deceased, a resident of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, was working with a private company involved in structural engineering located at Rajiv Gandhi IT Park Hinjewadi.

Patil had joined the firm around one and a half months ago, but was unhappy with the work as his job profile was different than his educational qualification. He later resigned from the job and began serving the notice period.

On July 28, after finishing his work, Patil left for his hometown Shirdi. When Patil did not reach home, his father asked the former’s friends about his son’s whereabouts. Consequently, a missing complaint was filed at the Hinjewadi police station on July 29.

Police first recovered Patil’s motorcycle from the Pune-Nashik highway area and, two days later, found his body with injury marks.

A Khed police station official said, “The body was totally decomposed. Autopsy report showed injury marks on neck and other parts of the body, apparently made by a sharp weapon. We registered a murder case against unknown persons on Sunday.”

