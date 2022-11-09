Pune police install 23 booths in city on trial basis

The Pune police have installed 23 booths to check traffic congestion on various major and internal roads in the city. The traffic department has reasoned that the booths will have policemen present at those important roads, junctions and streets in the city which have heavy traffic but have been left unmanned due to a lack of planning and surveillance by the city traffic branch.

These booths will help induce fear among rule breakers and also act as shelters for police personnel seek shelter during rains or cold weather.

ACP (traffic) Maula Sayyad said, “We have set up 23 booths across the city, mainly in areas like Swargate, Jedhe Chowk, Volga Chowk, Market yard Chowk, Gangadham Chowk, Sahakar Nagar, Pasalkar Chowk, Pushpamangal Chowk, Sharda Arcade Chowk, Chatushringi, Senapati Bapat road junction, Saykar Chowk, J W Marriott , Baner Phata, Radha Chowk, Vishrambaug, Budhwar Chowk, Belbaug Chowk, Shanipar, Appa Balwant Chowk, Tilak Chowk, Bundgarden, Bolhaide Chowk, Shahir Amir Shaikh chowk, RTO Chowk, Faraskhana Gadgil chowk,and Khadakpura Chowk .”

These booths have been sponsored by a Gujarat-based company. The Pune police plans to install additional 25 booths when required. The police is also looking to build high view point booths overlooking larger chowks.

API Aniket Pote said, “The booth can accommodate four police personnel, of which, two will man the booth and the other two will be on the road. These booths will provide shelter to the officials.”

According to Pote, earlier the city had such traffic booths, but most of them were removed or demolished to make way for wider footpaths, new roads.