Pune police invoke MCOCA against Avinash Gupta gang

Pune City Police has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against 13 members of a gang.

The leader of the gang has been identified as Avinash Ramprasad Gupta (20), resident of Shivane area of Pune

Police had arrested Gupta and his nine aides and detained one minor in connection with a robbery of ₹28 lakh at Market Yard area in November last year. Three more accused are absconding.

The 12 people have been identified as Avinash Ramprasad Gupta (20), resident of Shivane; Adiya Ashok Marane (28), resident of Warje Malwadi; Ajay Bapu Diwate (23), resident of Warje; Nilesh Balu Gothe (20), resident of Mangalwar peth; Vishal Satish Kasabe (20), resident of Mangalwar peth; Deepak Om Prakash Sharma (19), resident of Shivane; Gurujan Singh Seva Singh (22), resident of Shivajinagar; Santosh Balu Pawar (23), resident of Panshet road; Sai Rajendra Kumbhar (19), resident of Khanapur and one minor, according to the police.

According to police, Gupta and his aides have been found to be involved in multiple criminal cases in the past, including robbery, rioting and others, lodged at different police stations across Pune city.

The proposal has been approved by Additional Commissioner of Police Ranjan Sharma.

Along with sections 395 (punishment for dacoity),397 (robbery or dacoity), 120(b), of Indian Penal Code, section 37(1) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act, and Section 4(25) of Arms Act; Section 3(1)(ii) 3(2), 3(4) of MCOCA, has been invoked in the case registered at Market Yards police station.