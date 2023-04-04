Yerawada police launch probe after mobile phone was found in jail toilet

Pune Police and the Maharashtra State Prison Administration have launched separate probes after a cell phone was found hidden in a bathroom inside the high security Yerawada Central Prison.

(HT FILE PHOTO)

Police officials said during a routine search of the prison premises, mobile phone was found during an inspection of the toilets in circle number one and barrack number three by jail officers Bhiru Khalbute, Atul Towar on Monday evening

According to police officials, it was not a smart phone and there was no SIM card in the phone. The battery of the phone was discharged. A probe has been launched and officials will record statements of the officers concerned and prison staff.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Swati Sathe has ordered an inquiry into the matter and called for swift action against the culprits.

Police sub-inspector Ashok Kate of Yerawada police station said, “ We have received a complaint regarding discovery of a mobile phone in the prison barrack and currently investigation is underway to ascertain who had brought the phone inside the jail and had used the phone for what purpose.”

