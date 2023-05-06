Bomb squad, forensic teams to visit explosion spot at Indraneel housing society

PUNE: A team of Pune city police led by police commissioner Retesh Kumaar, additional commissioner Sandeep Karnik, DCP Smartana Patil Zone 2, and other police officials on Saturday visited the explosion spot at Indraneel housing society and took a review of the situation.

Two persons, including shop owner Sudhir Kolte and a motorcyclist Sagar Sanas, sustained injuries in the incident. (HT PHOTO)

Kumaar said, “We visited the site and are now waiting for reports of the samples collected by Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and forensic teams. We will wait for the report before commenting on the situation. We have requested them to make one more visit to find more samples. The report will come in 7-10 days.”

On May 1, a fire broke out at a home appliances showroom and spread to other shops, leading to explosions. Two persons, including shop owner Sudhir Kolte and a motorcyclist Sagar Sanas, sustained injuries in the incident.

A team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a forensic department team visited the site on Tuesday to collect samples. They will visit again to collect more samples. Police are yet to determine the cause of the fire.

