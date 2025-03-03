Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune police penalize 514 traffic offenders; 7.46 lakh collected in fines

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 03, 2025 06:22 AM IST

The operation was carried out across major roads, intersections, and traffic hotspots under all police station jurisdictions between 10pm and midnight

Pune city police conducted an extensive nakabandi operation at 78 key locations on Saturday. The drive led to the inspection of 2,853 vehicles, with action taken against 514 violators for flouting traffic rules.

According to officials, violators were penalized for offences such as wrong-side driving, triple-seat riding, and failure to wear seat belts. (HT PHOTO)
According to officials, violators were penalized for offences such as wrong-side driving, triple-seat riding, and failure to wear seat belts. (HT PHOTO)

The operation was carried out across major roads, intersections, and traffic hotspots under all police station jurisdictions between 10pm and midnight.

According to officials, violators were penalized for offences such as wrong-side driving, triple-seat riding, and failure to wear seat belts. As a result, fines totalling 7,46,350 were collected.

Additionally, police seized 72 vehicles during the operation. Authorities have indicated that similar operations will continue to ensure road safety and compliance with traffic laws.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On