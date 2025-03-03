Pune police penalize 514 traffic offenders; 7.46 lakh collected in fines

Pune city police conducted an extensive nakabandi operation at 78 key locations on Saturday. The drive led to the inspection of 2,853 vehicles, with action taken against 514 violators for flouting traffic rules. According to officials, violators were penalized for offences such as wrong-side driving, triple-seat riding, and failure to wear seat belts. (HT PHOTO)

The operation was carried out across major roads, intersections, and traffic hotspots under all police station jurisdictions between 10pm and midnight.

According to officials, violators were penalized for offences such as wrong-side driving, triple-seat riding, and failure to wear seat belts. As a result, fines totalling ₹7,46,350 were collected.

Additionally, police seized 72 vehicles during the operation. Authorities have indicated that similar operations will continue to ensure road safety and compliance with traffic laws.