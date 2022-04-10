Pune police register 74th MCOCA case against Bibwewadi gang

PUNE Continuing with his crackdown on organised crime gangs and groups operating in the city, Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta has booked a gang of 12 criminals under the stringent provisions of the MCOCA Act.

The gang was operating in Bibvewadi, Sukhsagar nagar, Katraj, Parvati, Dattawadi, Janta vasahat and Wadgaondhayari areas of the city. The gang members have been identified as Ganesh Baban Jagdale, Gaurav Basant Buge, Shubham Prakash Rokade, Rohit Vijay Avchare, Rohan Raju Londhe, Saurabh Dattu Sarvade, Akash Surajnath Sahani, Rishikesh Vitthal Salunke, Anis Farouque Sayyed, Akash Suresh Shilimkar, Aditya Sanjay Nalawade, Ajay Kalidas Akhade, and Kunal Ravidas Gaikwad.

In the current year, it is the 11th gang booked by police commissioner Gupta under MCOCA ever since the crackdown began and the 74th MCOCA case lodged in the city since Gupta took over as the CP of Pune. According to the FIR, gang head Jagdish Jagdale and his associates opened two rounds of fire at their rival gang members and attempted to spread fear and terror in the suburbs. The gang members were found to be in possession of dangerous weapons and were disturbing law and order in the city, the police said. Bibvewadi senior police inspector (crime) Anita Hivarkar prepared a proposal for booking the gangsters under prevention of dangerous activities and acts and accordingly, the proposal was approved by the police top brass.

Amitabh Gupta said, “We have zero tolerance for organised crime and all steps are being taken to make life safe and secure for the citizens of Pune.”