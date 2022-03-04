Pune police register case against six for attacking women for “wearing shorts”

PUNE The Pune police have registered a case against six people for forcefully entering a paying guest (PG) facility in Kharadi and assaulting the guests as well as the owner over the issue of the women wearing shorts, according to the complaint in the matter.

Those accused in the case are neighbours in the area of the PG and includes two women who used footwear to beat up the victims, according to the complaint.

The incident happened around 10:15 pm on Wednesday when the two women were standing and talking among themselves inside the compound.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 32-year-old woman who owns the PG and had gone out of the house when the incident happened.

In the complaint, it is mentioned that the accused were threatening to break their house and the PG facility. The complainants then claimed that the accused threw footwear at them. While one of them is a working engineer, the other is a student of engineering, according to the police.

“The women were standing and talking among themselves inside the compound. These people (accused) rushed towards them and started yelling about the false allegation that they were making physical actions towards them. The women ignored them due to their age. The accused then forced themselves inside the gate yelled at the women and abused them over wearing shorts.

They came inside the compound that night and hit them with chappals. One of the women tried to go upstairs when they threw a chappal at her. They also abused my 13-year-old girl. Those all belong to the same family. The women called me and told me about it so I called the police while I rushed home. When I came back, the police had already reached.

My husband is an inspector in Mumbai police so I’m alone and they take undue advantage of this. Even when we went to the police station, they thrashed me,” said Jyoti Yele, 32, the owner of the PG.

“The actual reason for the fight is their long-standing dispute over some space and property/construction-related issue. That day they picked up the reason for their clothes as they were entering the house. It was a momentary reason but the actual issue is something else,” said assistant police inspector SP Sonawane of Chandan nagar police station who is investigating the case.

Neelam Gorhe of Shiv Sena, said, “Whenever there are disputes between tenants and landlords, we must follow a set of rules. There are already rules in place for tenant-owner rules. Pune is a growing, IT city. There should be a code of conduct. As per legal norms, nobody should be allowed to take law in their hands.”

“Also, nobody should tell women what to wear. People should not object to things like wearing shorts. There is a dispute, I can see, and the clothes have become just a reason. Therefore, it is also my view that we should not trivialise this issue,” she said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and state women’s commission head Rupali Chakankar remained unavailable for comment over calls and messages. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Chitra Wagh also could not be reached for comment.

A case under Sections 448 (house trespassing), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 143, 147, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Chandan nagar police station.