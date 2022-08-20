Pune police save man who tried to commit suicide

Bhosari MIDC police saved the life of a Moshi resident who attempted to hang himself on August 18.

Police said, the man, Yogesh Sukare, was under stress due to the loans he had availed during the pandemic and separation from his wife.

According to police officials, Sukare, tried to hang himself at 9.30 am on August 18. Before the act, he recorded a video and sent it to his friends and relatives. The relatives called the police and officials reached just in time to save his life.

This is Sukare’s second suicide attempt. Earlier, in his first suicidal attempt, Sukare tried to cut his hand nerve with blade, said officials.

Sukare incurred heavy losses during the pandemic and had availed loans from friends and family but could not repay it. He also started to consume alcohol, which caused his separation from his wife and son, said police.

His wife alleged that Sukare would threaten her with suicide when she asked him to quit alcohol.

Police sub-inspector Ramdas Jadhav said, “We have registered case under relevant sections and investigation is going on. We are counselling him as it was his second suicide attempt.”