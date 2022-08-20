Pune police save man who tried to commit suicide
Bhosari MIDC police saved the life of a Moshi resident who attempted to hang himself on August 18.
Police said, the man, Yogesh Sukare, was under stress due to the loans he had availed during the pandemic and separation from his wife.
According to police officials, Sukare, tried to hang himself at 9.30 am on August 18. Before the act, he recorded a video and sent it to his friends and relatives. The relatives called the police and officials reached just in time to save his life.
This is Sukare’s second suicide attempt. Earlier, in his first suicidal attempt, Sukare tried to cut his hand nerve with blade, said officials.
Sukare incurred heavy losses during the pandemic and had availed loans from friends and family but could not repay it. He also started to consume alcohol, which caused his separation from his wife and son, said police.
His wife alleged that Sukare would threaten her with suicide when she asked him to quit alcohol.
Police sub-inspector Ramdas Jadhav said, “We have registered case under relevant sections and investigation is going on. We are counselling him as it was his second suicide attempt.”
Ludhiana | Health dept collects 6 milk samples to check adulteration
The district health department collected six samples of milk from dairy units/shops in Sidhwan Bet area and Jagraon on Saturday. A total of 12 samples, including milk, cheese, ghee, pulses samples etc, were collected by a team of food inspectors. District health officer (DHO) Dr Gurpreet Singh said the samples were being collected as per the directions of the Food and Drugs Administration, Punjab, with a focus on checking milk adulteration.
Covid testing in Pune city limits reported a decline
The samples collected for Covid testing within the Pune Municipal Corporation limits since the start of August is 24,162, which is less as compared to previous months. The figure in July was 12,848. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation reported 69 cases and rural Pune 32 cases. The Centre in August has directed state governments to increase testing for Covid and monitor cases.
PCB , KCB missing in grant aid given to 44 cantonments in country
Pune Cantonment Board and Khadki Cantonment Board did not find their place in the list despite being financially starved for the past five years. Both Pune and Khadki cantonment boards are facing severe fund shortage which has affected the administrative working of the twin board administrations. Only July 8, the state urban department had sent a letter to CEOs of seven cantonments comprising Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Dehu road, Deolali, Kamptee, Khadki and Pune.
African swine fever: Punjab govt to give compensation for culling of pigs
Punjab Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Saturday said the state government will provide due compensation for the culling of pigs following the detection of African swine fever in the animals. The compensation will be given according to the policy of the Centre. African swine fever was detected in samples which were sent from Patiala district for testing. The minister said the compensation will be given only for the culling done by the department.
Ludhiana | Upload data by August 23: DEO pulls up schools
Coming down heavily on private schools for not uploading their school data regularly on the e-Punjab web portal, district education officer Jaswinder Kaur directed them to upload the required information by August 23 to avoid any stringent action, including disaffiliation. The DEO, in her order, directed schools, including aided, central schools, adarsh schools, associated schools, and schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE or PSEB, to immediately upload their respective data on the state education portal.
