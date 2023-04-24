Pimpri-Chinchwad police to seize property of 57 absconding criminals

Pune: In a crackdown on 57 absconding criminals, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner has launched a special campaign to seize their properties. Citizens have been urged to come forward and assist the police in identifying absconding criminals. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the criminals were identified under a special drive and judicial assistance has been sought to seize their properties. The step has been taken after several attempts to locate the criminals failed.

Vinay Kumar Choubey, Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner, said, “‘Mission Wanted’ was launched to identify criminals who were at large. Sections 82, 83 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) allows any wanted accused who is evading the law to be declared an absconder and seizing the criminal’s property as one of the measures to nab the person.”

Choubey said that as part of “weapon drive”, police seized 48 firearms in 15 days and 45 weapons were confiscated last year. The commissioner said that property seizure will not only act as a deterrent for those involved in criminal activities, but also will be a warning sign to those who think they can evade the law.

