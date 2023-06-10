Pune police to deploy 6K personnel, to use GPS tracking during Palkhi procession

Pune City police have taken robust measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the Palkhi procession, scheduled to take place from Monday to Wednesday. With the deployment of over 6,000 police personnel and strategic planning, the authorities are prepared to tackle any potential law-and-order issues that may arise during the event.

Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi departed from Dehu to Pandharpur on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

The Palkhi procession, a significant religious event in Pune, involves the ceremonial procession of revered deities through the city streets. Thousands of devotees gather to participate in this annual procession, making it imperative for the police to maintain order and ensure the safety of all attendees.

Both Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad police have coordinated their efforts to address any challenges that may arise during the procession. A comprehensive security plan has been put in place, incorporating measures such as increased surveillance, strict crowd management protocols, and the establishment of checkpoints at key locations.

According to Pune city police commissioner Retesh Kumaar they have deployed over 6,000 police personnel on ground including two additional commissioner, 10 deputy commissioners, 116 police inspectors, 443 assistant police inspectors, 5,693 police constables and as a part of extra police force one SRPF team and 500 home guards will be pressed into service.

Kumaar said, “Around six-seven lakh devotees will arrive in the city and we have made arrangements accordingly. To keep watch on chain and mobile snatchers we have deployed a special team of 40 personnels under ACP rank officers.GPS tracking and webpage updates have been introduced to track the procession live.’’

The police personnel are from various specialised units, such as the Riot Control Police, Quick Response Teams, and Traffic Police, to effectively handle any potential law-and-order situations.The police have been actively engaging with religious leaders, community representatives, and organisers to foster cooperation and ensure a peaceful procession, said officials.

CCTV cameras, drones will also be used to monitor the procession. Emergency medical centres have been placed at strategic locations along the route, said officials.

