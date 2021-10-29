Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune police receive four more complaints against Kiran Gosavi

According to the police, the cheating complaints against Gosavi have been filed at Wanowrie and Cantonment police stations and these will be converted into FIRs. Gosavi is currently in police custody till November 5
Kiran Gosavi, the NCB witness in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, at the Commissioner of Police office in Pune, Thursday. (PTI)
Updated on Oct 29, 2021 10:36 PM IST
By Nadeem Inamdar

The Pune police have received four more complaints of cheating against Kiran Gosavi. These are cheating complaints which will be converted into FIRs by Saturday, police said on Friday.

Gosavi was arrested on Thursday in Pune in a case of cheating dating back to 2018.

Gosavi is also a key witness of the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) in the probe against drugs seized on a cruise ship, in which Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan was arrested. Aryan Khan will be released on bail on Saturday morning from a Mumbai jail.

According to the police, the cheating complaints against Gosavi have been filed at Wanowrie and Cantonment police stations and these will be converted into FIRs. Gosavi is currently in police custody till November 5 .

Gosavi was arrested from a lodge in Katraj while he was on the run, from Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana, and back to Pune, under the alias Sachin Patil

