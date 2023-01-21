Pune police to probe murder angle in death of 20-year-old woman

PUNE The suspense over the death of twenty-year-old Neha Sharad Pilane, originally a resident of Wangani (Velha taluka), who was residing at Jagannath Chowk in Dhankawdi, has grown further with the police recovering two bus tickets from her purse. The police are now investigating if her death is a murder or suicide.

She had gone missing on January 12. The deceased left home after informing her parents that she was going to meet her fiancé. Her decomposed corpse was found on January 15 by Shirwal police who lodged an accidental death in connection with the incident.

The police contacted the parents and found that a missing person’s case was lodged at Sahakar nagar police station by the family members on January 12.

Senior police inspector Sawalaram Salgaonkar said that Neha went missing on January 12 from her house and her body was found on January 15 almost 72 hours after the incident.

“The police have found two bus tickets in her purse and further investigation is on to find out whether it is a case of suicide or murder. The remains have been handed over to next of the kin of the deceased,” he said.

