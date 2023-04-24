Dedicated patrolling van for deadly 10 km Navale Bridge stretch

In the aftermath of a fatal mishap near Swami Narayan Temple in which five passengers lost their lives on Sunday, Pune city police have decided to provide a dedicated mobile patrolling van for the deadly stretch of 10 km. The van, according to police, is for the safety of the commuters during night hours. Five people lost their lives and 22 others sustained injuries in an accident near the Swami Narayan temple on the Pune-Bengaluru highway early Sunday morning (HT DILE PHOTO)

A stretch of road between Navale Bridge and Swaminarayan Temple on the Pune- Bengaluru National Highway has become notorious for frequent accidents during the night hours.

This section of the road has been particularly hazardous due to speeding, steep slope, and heavy traffic flow.

Commenting about the development, Pune city police commissioner Retesh Kumaar said, “We have decided to provide a mobile well-equipped patrolling van for the 10 km stretch on Pune-Bengaluru highway, specifically during night hours to keep watch on speeding vehicles and to provide safety and security of the commuters.’’

In addition, Pune police plan to set up a police chowki near the Katraj tunnel to keep an eye out for speeding vehicles.

The patrolling van would begin operations at the stretch at 9 pm and would run until 6 am.

Five people lost their lives and 22 others sustained injuries in an accident near the Swami Narayan temple on the Pune-Bengaluru highway early Sunday morning.

A case has been registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station against truck driver Sunny Yadav under IPC sections 304(a), 338, 337, 427 and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act and further investigation is going on.

To probe the incident, District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh has constituted a four-member committee headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijaykumar Magar.