Pune police to submit say on interim bail plea made by BJP MLA Dheeraj Ghogre

The application is being heard in the court of additional sessions judge AN Mare with advocate Vijaysinh Thombare appearing for the complainant
A judge in Pune has asked the Pune police to submit a say on the interim bail application made by BJP MLA Dheeraj Ghogre, in a case of kidnapping of a contractor. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 12:34 AM IST
By HTC

PUNE A judge in Pune has asked the Pune police to submit a say on the interim bail application made by BJP MLA Dheeraj Ghogre, in a case of kidnapping of a contractor.

The contractor, identified as Nikhil Diwase, was allegedly kidnapped by men who are co-accused in an earlier cheating case against Ghogare.

The application is being heard in the court of additional sessions judge AN Mare with advocate Vijaysinh Thombare appearing for the complainant.

Diwase lodged a complaint against Ghogare and three others for cheating him of Rs3 lakh under the pretext of getting him government contracts. However, when he asked for the return on his payments, the corporator allegedly threatened him. A case was registered against Ghogare at Wanowrie police station.

“He told the court that he was not in Pune when the men took my client to court forcefully and tried to make him submit an affidavit. He ran away and submitted a complaint at Attawadi police station where a case has been registered. Now, in that case, Ghogare has submitted an application for interim bail and the judge has called it a serious matter and reserved the decision until the police submit a say,” said Thombre.

“I have a strong case, do not worry. Whatever I have to say, I have put in my application and will argue in court and only then will I give details. There is no basis to the stories that are being published. The next date will tell the full story,” said advocate Pratap Pardeshi, representing Ghogare and who filed the interim bail application.

The others accused in the cheating case were identified as Suresh Telang, Vinod Mane, and Appasaheb Changunda. While Ghogare filed for interim bail on November 3, the others filed their application on Monday.

