Pune Porsche crash case: Hearing on plea seeking cancellation of juvenile’s father’s bail adjourned to July 8

The hearing on Pune police’s application seeking cancellation of bail granted to the father of the juvenile accused in the Pune Porsche crash case was held before District Judge-24 and Additional Sessions Judge K P Kshirsagar on Tuesday. After hearing submissions from both sides, the court adjourned the matter and scheduled the next hearing for July 8.

Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray said the application was filed after videos of a celebration involving accused persons in the case surfaced on social media. (FILE)

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The prosecution sought cancellation of the bail granted to the juvenile’s father, alleging violation of bail conditions and seeking a review of the relief granted earlier. The defence opposed the plea. No final order was passed during Tuesday’s proceedings.

Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray said the application was filed after videos of a celebration involving accused persons in the case surfaced on social media.

“There was a video circulating on social media regarding a celebration by the accused persons involved in the Pune Porsche case, where blood samples were allegedly swapped. When bail was granted by the Supreme Court and conditions were imposed by the District Court, strict conditions were laid down,” Hiray said.

He added that circulation of such videos could demoralise witnesses and create an impression that the accused were not affected despite the conditions imposed by the court.

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{{^usCountry}} “Considering this as an act of hampering or tampering with prosecution evidence and an attempt to create pressure on witnesses, we moved an application seeking cancellation of bail,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Considering this as an act of hampering or tampering with prosecution evidence and an attempt to create pressure on witnesses, we moved an application seeking cancellation of bail,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the mother of the juvenile accused, who is among the 10 accused in the alleged blood sample swapping case, sought forensic analysis of the blood reports of the two deceased victims — Ashwini Costa and Anish Awadhiya — along with their viscera reports.

The application was filed before the special court hearing the Porsche crash case. The accused mother, who is currently out on bail, sought access to the documents under Section 207 of the CrPC, claiming the victims’ blood reports and viscera reports have not been provided to her so far, defence counsel said.

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The case relates to the May 19, 2024 crash in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area, where a Porsche allegedly driven by the juvenile accused in an inebriated condition hit a motorcycle, killing Costa and Awadhiya.

The juvenile’s blood samples were allegedly replaced with those of his mother at Sassoon General Hospital to conceal evidence of alcohol consumption, with the alleged involvement of two doctors and others.