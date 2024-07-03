Pune Porsche crash: Court grants bail to father, grandfather of teen

A local Court in Pune on Tuesday granted bail to the father and the grandfather of the teen accused in the Porsche crash in a case related to the alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of their family driver after the car accident on May 19. Judicial Magistrate First Class NS Bari granted bail to the 50-year-old father and 77-year-old grandfather on conditions including coopering with probe officials. The car was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy who knocked down two motorbike riders who died on the spot. (PTI)

Both father and grandfather were arrested by the crime branch during the last week of May and were lodged at the Yerawada Central Jail following the end of their police custody.

The grandfather is likely to be released soon while the father will remain in custody in connection with another case of alleged blood sample manipulation and yet another FIR at Hinjewadi police station pertaining to alleged cheating of flat owners.

Advocate Prashant Patil, representing the father and grandfather of the teen, said “My clients – the father and the grandfather have been granted bail by the honourable court in Pune. They shall cooperate with the investigation agency for the investigation of the matter and shall abide by the stringent conditions of the honourable court,” he said.

The city police had lodged an FIR against the grandfather and the father based on a complaint by the 42-year-old driver. The police have booked the grandfather under Indian Penal Code sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 365 (kidnapping and abduction), 368 (whoever, knowing that any person has been kidnapped or has been abducted, wrongfully conceals or confines such person), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (a criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention).

The driver in the FIR stated that on the intervening night between May 19 and 20 when he was going home, the grandfather called, threatened, and forced him to sit in the car much against his wishes and brought him to a bungalow at an upmarket housing society in Wadgaonsheri. The grandfather and the father of the teen then took away his phone, confined him illegally at the residence and made huge monetary offers to him to own up to the crime instead of the juvenile.

Last month, a court granted bail to the father, arrested on May 21, in a case about the Juvenile Justice Act. The builder was booked under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) and the Juvenile Justice Act (JJA) for ‘failing to do his duty as a guardian’.

On June 25, the Bombay High Court directed that the teenager be released from the Yerawada observation home, saying the Juvenile Justice Board’s (JJB) order on his detention was illegal.