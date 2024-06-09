 Pune Porsche crash: Satara admin demolish teen’s family club in Mahabaleshwar - Hindustan Times
Pune Porsche crash: Satara admin demolish teen’s family club in Mahabaleshwar

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 09, 2024 06:16 AM IST

The district administration, under orders from collector Jitendra Dudi, deployed bulldozers to pull down the illegal structure in the presence of local policemen and revenue department officials

The Satara district administration in Maharashtra’s Mahabaleshwar on Saturday demolished the MPG club controlled by the Porsche crash minor’s family, citing parts of the construction were unauthorised, officials said.

Administration officials claimed that the club was bulldozed as part of it was set up illegally on government land in violation of several rules and regulations of the land records department. (HT PHOTO)
The district administration, under orders from collector Jitendra Dudi, deployed bulldozers to pull down the illegal structure in the presence of local policemen and revenue department officials.

Earlier, the state excise department officials had sealed the bar within the club. Subsequently, the local administration last week had sealed the club, which has been built on government land leased to the Parsi Gymkhana Club and is run by a trust whose members are the parents and grandparents of the teen involved in the Porsche crash that killed two in Pune.

Administration officials claimed that the club was bulldozed as part of it was set up illegally on government land in violation of several rules and regulations of the land records department.

According to district collector Dudi, it was found that the premises, which were leased for residential purposes, were being used for commercial purposes with an extended construction.

“After our survey, the administration had sealed the MPG club. Following a hearing, 12 unauthorised rooms built on this site were ordered to be demolished. Accordingly, on Saturday morning itself, the Mahabaleshwar Municipal Corporation implemented the order to demolish unauthorised construction,” Dudi said.

The move came after chief minister Eknath Shinde visited his native Dare village in Jawali tehsil of Satara district during the last week of May and ordered the district collector to investigate the allegations pertaining to the club at the hill station and take immediate action.

The collector inquired about the original ownership, usage, building permit, bar, spa of the club and the income generated by the grandfather. Meanwhile, it became clear that the bar inside the club was operating without necessary permission, leading to the State Excise Department taking immediate action.

Two software professionals were killed after their two-wheeler was rammed by a speeding Porsche car driven allegedly by the 17-year-old under the influence of alcohol in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar on May 19.

Currently, the teen’s grandfather is lodged in Yerawada Central jail on charges of threatening the car driver to own up to the crime of his grandson, while the teen’s father faces four first information reports ranging from allowing his son to drive a supercar without a license and mandatory registration, allowing the minor to drink liquor, threatening landowner and breach of trust during a deal with a property agent. The minor’s mother is also remanded in judicial custody.

Pune Porsche crash: Satara admin demolish teen's family club in Mahabaleshwar
