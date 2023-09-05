CR to spend 141.23 crore on upgradation of 11 freight depots under Pune Division

While the Pune region witnesses rail transport of large volumes of goods such as petroleum products, sugar, electronic goods and automobiles, the lack of modern infrastructure adversely affects the loading and unloading of these goods at godowns. To remedy the situation, the Railway Board has submitted a ₹141.23 crores’ proposal for the modernisation and development of 11 freight depots at Chinchwad, Loni, Phursungi, Baramati, Gurmarket, Miraj, Sangli, Karad and Satara under the Pune Division. Pune railway station is located in the Central Railway (CR) zone of the state of Maharashtra and belongs to the Pune Division.

(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The Railway Board plans not only to modernise basic facilities at these freight depots but also erect high-level platforms and cover sheds at the depots, considering the commodities being loaded and unloaded there. Plans are also afoot to make these depots airy and illuminate their interiors.

Under the Railway Board’s umbrella upgradation plan, the depots will have corporate furniture, modern toilets, and drinking water facilities for end users. There will be a dedicated restroom for porters. The depots will have a strong fencing wall and robust drainage infrastructure as part of the modernisation process.

According to the CR public relations (PR) department, the Pune region witnesses the exchange of large volumes of goods including food, four- and two- wheelers etc. Development of the freight depots will lead to more benefit in less time for the CR. The Pune region also witnesses the transport of goods such as petroleum products, sugar and electronic goods besides automobiles. In December 2022, as many as 86 freight trains carrying newly-manufactured vehicles were deployed from Pune to various markets in the country. Four-wheeler manufacturers now see the railway as the most preferred platform for the transport of newly-manufactured vehicles. Companies such as Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Skoda, Volkswagen etc. transport their vehicles by CR. The CR has been transporting various goods (sugar, newly-manufactured vehicles in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad) from the Pune Division to various parts of the country for many years now.

